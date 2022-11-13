Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.05 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

