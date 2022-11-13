Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 252.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $897,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 89.3% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $120.10.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.