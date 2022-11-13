Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 37,148 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,908.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $392,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.8% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $287.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

