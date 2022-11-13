Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.33.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$16.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.59.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,955. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

