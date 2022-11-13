Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 4.7 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

