Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

