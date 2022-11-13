Sourceless (STR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $872.78

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $165.73 million and $872.78 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,414.14 or 0.99998483 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010125 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00245217 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00838809 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars.

