Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $5.90. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 4,876 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sono-Tek news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $26,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,857 shares of company stock valued at $41,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading

