SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00 million-$183.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.64 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.02. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

