SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 138,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,756. SoftBank has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

SoftBank Corp. operates as an affiliate of paypay bank corporation with 14.87% indirect stakes.

