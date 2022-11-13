SNDL (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). SNDL had a negative net margin of 55.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDL Price Performance

SNDL stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of $431.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.87. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SNDL to $3.56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rowe upgraded SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SNDL in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SNDL by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 618,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SNDL by 3,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 957,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SNDL by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SNDL by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

