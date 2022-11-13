Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €43.00 ($43.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($59.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,160.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

SMFKY opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.