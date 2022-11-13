Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

SWKS stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

