Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Update

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 62.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 62,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Skydeck Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.96. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,483. Skydeck Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.