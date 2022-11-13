SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

