SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the October 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

SJM Stock Performance

SJMHY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. SJM has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

SJM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.0564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

