Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by William Blair

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. William Blair’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.15% from the stock’s current price. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

SIX stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 954,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,407,899. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,950,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 192,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 62,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,077,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.