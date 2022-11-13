SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.48 million-$62.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of SITM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 571,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,867 shares of company stock worth $714,497 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SiTime by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SiTime by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

