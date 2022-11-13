SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $663,458.95 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $44.34 million and approximately $663,458.95 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,652.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009473 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041989 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00244942 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003733 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04027346 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $586,245.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

