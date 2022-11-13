Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,911. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

About Singapore Airlines

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.