Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Singapore Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SINGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,911. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.
About Singapore Airlines
