Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SLVRF remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. 108,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.42.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

