Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SLVRF remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. 108,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.42.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
