Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 41,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,859. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

