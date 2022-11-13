Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Raised to $11.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGHT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences Stock Up 34.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 87.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.