Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 29.5% in October

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIDU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sidus Space by 139.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sidus Space during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sidus Space Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Sidus Space stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sidus Space will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

