Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Hits $3.37 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $125.31 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,566.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00350698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00120804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00775131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00609559 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00234944 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,522,942,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.