Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rises By 20.6%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zalando Price Performance

ZLNDY traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.50, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Zalando

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($34.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($34.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.