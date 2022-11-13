Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rises By 20.6%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zalando Price Performance
ZLNDY traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.50, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $49.20.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Zalando
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
