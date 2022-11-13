Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Grows By 42.2%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,697,100 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 16,666,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.6 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WYNMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

