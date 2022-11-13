Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Grows By 42.2%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,697,100 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 16,666,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.6 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WYNMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.01.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
