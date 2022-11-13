Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Decreases By 51.4%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 196.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 301,665 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,871,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 81,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

