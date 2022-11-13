Short Interest in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Decreases By 35.6%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

VECT stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the third quarter valued at $992,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VectivBio by 120.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 471,864 shares in the last quarter.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

