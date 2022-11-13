Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Declines By 33.7%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

UONE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. 22,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Urban One has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Urban One by 440.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Urban One by 195.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

