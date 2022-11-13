Short Interest in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Drops By 23.6%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,810,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 61,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,861,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,167,300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.