Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Increases By 106.5%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 45,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 230,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

