Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 100.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TIAIY remained flat at $2.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

