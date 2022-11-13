Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 100.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TIAIY remained flat at $2.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.
About Telecom Italia
