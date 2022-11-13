Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Drops By 21.5%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. 1,383,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,162. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.