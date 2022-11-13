Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Decreases By 64.6%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the October 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SULZF stock traded up $15.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.99. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $108.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

