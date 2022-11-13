Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Drops By 19.5%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 764,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several research firms have commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,110.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,197.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $90,945. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 77,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

