Short Interest in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Declines By 53.2%

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signal Hill Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Signal Hill Acquisition alerts:

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SGHLW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Signal Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.