Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Expands By 158.0%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the October 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,282.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

SBBTF stock remained flat at $17.15 during midday trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.50.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.