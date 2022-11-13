Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Grows By 33.3%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Price Performance

ROYL remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

