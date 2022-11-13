Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Grows By 33.3%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy Price Performance
ROYL remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Royale Energy
