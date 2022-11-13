Short Interest in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Declines By 25.0%

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF alerts:

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 3,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.