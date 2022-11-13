Short Interest in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expands By 97.1%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the October 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,010. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,059,000 after acquiring an additional 226,598 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 231,394 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.07. 451,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,357. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.00.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

