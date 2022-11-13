Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Grows By 33.0%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 591,800 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the October 15th total of 444,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 626,995 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 16.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 222,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,090. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

