Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Rises By 100.4%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 100.4% from the October 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Leafly by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its stake in Leafly by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Leafly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFLYW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.