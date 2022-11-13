Short Interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Rises By 30.8%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.
Insider Activity at JOANN
In other news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of JOANN
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Price Performance
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
JOANN Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
