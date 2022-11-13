Short Interest in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Rises By 30.8%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Insider Activity at JOANN

In other news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 87,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $237.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. JOANN has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.