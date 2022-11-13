Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Drops By 21.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,940,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $568,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMXF stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

