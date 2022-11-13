Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Declines By 20.8%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SLQD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 164,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,603. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,712,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,815,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 305,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period.

