Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Declines By 20.8%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SLQD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 164,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,603. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
