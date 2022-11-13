Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declines By 26.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $22.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.