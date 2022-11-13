Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Rises By 121.0%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 952,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INM opened at $3.00 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.62% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

