Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Drops By 93.7%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the October 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($25.91) to GBX 2,350 ($27.06) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($26.48) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,564. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

