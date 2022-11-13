Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Drops By 91.3%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPHBF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.87 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.68. G6 Materials has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

